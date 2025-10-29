36 per cent are fed up with their vacuum constantly being clogged. | Shutterstock

One in three couples have had some hairy arguments - about stray strands littering their homes.

A poll of 2,000 adults who live with a partner, as well as a cat or dog, found 36 per cent are fed up with their vacuum constantly being clogged. More than four in 10 (43 per cent) fight a losing battle of more than an hour each week, picking up individual hairs from floors and surfaces. With 17 per cent outright banning a pet - or their partner - from certain rooms, to keep them hair or fur-free.

To help, Currys has launched the 'Hairline' - a hotline where people can rant about their follicular frustrations.

Reality star Vicky Pattison was helping launch the Dyson V16 ‘Piston Animal’ – which comes with hair de-tangling tech.

17 per cent have outright banned a pet from certain rooms to keep them hair or fur-free. | Shutterstock

She said: "Between my two dogs and my husband, our house is basically a hairy battleground – fluff on the floor, strands on the sofa, and my mane always in the mix. That’s why I’ve teamed up with Currys to launch the Hairline – a fun way to vent about the hairy havoc we all deal with.”

Loose hair isn’t just a nuisance - it’s a source of embarrassment and discomfort for many as more than a third (36 per cent) are fed up with vacuum cleaners getting clogged. While one in ten (11 per cent) feel physically queasy at the sight of hair in sinks or shower drains.

Social anxiety also plays a role, with nearly a third (31 per cent) admitting they feel awkward if guests spot stray strands. And one in four (25 per cent) worry about the impression it leaves when hair is visible on furniture or floors. And the worst hair horrors overall were found to be clogged up plugholes or shower drains (43 per cent) and hair found in food (42 per cent). While 25 per cent get cross about beard hair trimmings left decorating the sink or bathroom floor, and 21 per cent gag at the sight of a strand on a toothbrush.

To share your hairy gripe and enter a competition to win Dyson tech, call the Hairline hotline via 0800 059 0166 until November 5th.

The worst hair horrors overall were found to be clogged up plugholes or shower drains. | Shutterstock

The Nation’s Top 10 ‘Hairmares’:

1. Clogged plugholes and shower drains

2. Hair found in food

3. Pet hair on furniture or carpets

4. Hair clogging the vacuum cleaner

5. Loose hair / hair balls on the floor

6. Hair found on clothes

7. Beard hair in the sink or bathroom floor

8. Hair found in bedding

9. Hair found in a toothbrush

10. Hair found in the washing machine