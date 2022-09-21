After the heartbreak of the Euro 2020 final, England will be set on seeking revenge against Italy in their Nations League clash this Friday.

Gareth Southgate’s men are far from having a purple patch of form. Their record-breaking 4-0 defeat to Hungry saw the team sink to the bottom of the Nations League table.

But the Three Lions look to rise from their summer-time slumber and take advantage of the precious games they have left to play before the 2022 Qatar World Cup begins.

England are looking for revenge after a devastating EURO 2020 final loss to Italy

How did England’s opponent fare in the last game?

Both teams head into Friday’s fixture with a point to prove. In their last Nations League game, Italy were handed a 5-2 defeat to Hansi Flick’s Germany.

Timo Werner starred with a two-minute brace as Germany took a 5-0 lead in the 69th minute. Italy clawed back with two late consolation goals, reducing the deficit to three goals.

The defeat is a continuation of poor form for the gli Azzurri, following the team’s failure to qualify for the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

Where are England playing this week?

Italy vs England will kick-off on Friday, September 23 at Milan’s San Siro stadium. The referee for the fixture is Jesús Gil Manzano.

When are England playing this week?

Italy vs England is scheduled to kick-off at 7:45PM

How can I watch Italy vs England?

Italy vs England will be broadcasted live on Channel 4 in the UK. Coverage for this fixture starts from 7PM.

Can I live stream Italy vs England?