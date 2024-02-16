Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A dog owner claims her pet pooch can say her name - and she has the footage to prove it.

Ellie Chapman, 20, was left delighted by the "special" moment. She believes 10-year-old Jack Russell Ozzy said "Ellie" in a clip captured at her home in Barnsley, South Yorkshire. The dog lives with her, her brother and her parents - and does not say any of their names.

Bar worker Ellie said: "I couldn't believe it when he first said my name - it was so special. Once he said 'I love you' - it was so clear. I say that to him all the time."

Ozzy, who's been a family pet since he was a pup and lives with Ellie, brother Owen, 25, and their parents Jill, 45, and Frazer, 44, started howling at the rubbish truck five years ago. It made the family laugh, and, convinced he was trying to communicate, Ellie started asking him to say her name.

He began saying 'Ellie' in 2021, and now performs the marvel for her a few times a week, she said.