Popular father-son duo, Jack and Michael Whitehall, will reunite once again to present two special new programmes on Classic FM this month. Actor, comedian and writer Jack is set to team up with his father Michael, a veteran showbiz agent and producer to host a Father’s Day special on Sunday, June 18 at 9pm.

The one-off programme will feature music from some of the famous family dynasties in classical music including Leopold and Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and J.S. Bach, who’s often referred to as the ‘father of classical music’.

Jack and Michael will also their favourites, including Jack’s childhood pick – the Theme from E.T. The Extra Terrestrial by John Williams – and a piece that Jack remembers was played permanently in the Whitehall household when he was growing up, Veni Creator, sung by the Choir of Monks from Ampleforth Abbey.

Jack, who recently announced that he is having his first child with girlfriend Roxy Horner , is also expected to open up about becoming a dad, while Michael will reveal some of the personal stories behind the music he loves, including a piece he used to play when Jack was a baby: The Beyondness of Things by John Barry.

Then the week after on Sunday (June 25), Michael and his wife, Hilary will present Crotchety Composers following the success of their podcast called The Wittering Whitehalls . This is when they will explore some of classical music’s most celebrated composers and showcase their favourite music.

Philip Noyce, Classic FM’s managing editor, said: “We’re delighted to welcome the Whitehalls to Classic FM for some very special programmes. It will be a really enjoyable listen on Father’s Day, especially as Jack is preparing to become a dad for the first time, as the popular father-and-son duo celebrate the classical music that’s important to them.

“Then Crotchety Composers will be a frank and honest look at the human side to some of the most famous composers with some fascinating insight and a trademark Michael Whitehall opinion or two, as he so often does on The Wittering Whitehalls podcast, combined with Michael and Hilary’s love of classical music; it’s a perfect pairing.”