Jonnie Irwin fans have been left emotional after the TV presenter who has been diagnosed with terminal cancer shared an adorable Father’s Day post on Instagram. The 49-year-old A Place in The Sun host shared an adorable picture surrounded by his three sons, and captioned it as “the best Father’s Day ever.”

The presenter announced he was diagnosed with terminal lung cancer at the end of last year and said he was given just six months to live. However, despite his terminal diagnosis, Irwin has kept positive, stating that Father’s Day on Sunday (June 18) was the “best”.

The Instagram post reads: “Had The best Father’s Day ever. Breakfast of Chocolate Guinness cake baked expertly my brilliant wife then cards from the boys and visit from my brother in law for a brief pillion ride back in time to enjoy some of the highs and lows of the Ashes ending in more cake with more family washed down by a drop of champers. #fathersday.”

Earlier this month Jonnie Irwin revealed he often spends time in a hospice to keep his illness a secret from his young sons. In a recent video interview with Hello! Magazine , Jonnie admitted he has spent some time away from home due to the extensive liver damage and chronic back pain caused by his treatment abroad.

He said: “I remove myself on a number of occasions because I’m not good to be around when I’m in pain. I’m like a bear with a sore head and I don’t want them to be around that.” Asked about his death, the dad-of-three said: “It can happen at any time. I’m here to stop it for as long as possible.”

The Escape To The Country star first made public his cancer diagnosis during an interview with Hello! Magazine last November, saying he only had “months to live”. He said wanted to make as many memories as possible with his family before the time comes.

He also revealed he was working on a “digital legacy” for his family – so that he can “speak” to them via video clips after he dies. He has a son Rex, three, and twins Rafa and Cormac, two, with wife Jessica Holmes, 40 who he married in September 2016.

