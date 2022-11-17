Aldi has issued a warning after thousands of Kevin the Carrot fans flocked to the Aldi website to buy the new range of toys which went on sale this morning. The Aldi website struggled with the numbers as more than 70,000 Kevin fans were left in a virtual queue.

It is Kevin the Carrot and family’s seventh year in the store, and every year, customers are desperate to get their hands on the new toys. People took to Twitter to share their frustration about the online wait time, comparing it to the likes of getting tickets for the Glastonbury festival.

Aldi issued a statement on its website this morning which read the following:

‘We’re very sorry but there are currently lots of people trying to access the Aldi website . We’ve placed you in a queue.’

When we checked the website at 7.44am we had 12229 people ahead of us, and an estimated wait time of 50 minutes. The plush toys of Kevin and his entire family have been sell-outs every year and it’s often a battle for shoppers to get their hands on them.

This year a range of adorable Kevin the Carrot toy bundles and loveable Christmas tree décoration are up for grabs. Shoppers will be able to get their hands on the latest squishy set of the Carrot family including Katie Carrot and children Baby, Chantenay and Jasper for just £7.95.

New Kevin the Carrot toys will be in Aldi very soon

A family of much-loved vegetable friends are also on sale for £15.95 for a set of 5. And miniature Christmas tree decorations of all of the characters are available for £2.99 each. A set of Kevin the Carrot with his Christmas pudding tortoise and mouse friend will also be available for £11.95.