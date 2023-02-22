Latitude Festival , which takes place in Henham Park, Suffolk, is this yearset to be headlined by Pulp, Paolo Nutini, George Ezra, Young Fathers and Siouxsie. The festival aims for music to meet the arts in a “cultural explosion”, creating a family fun weekend for all.

Latitude has now announced its massive comedy bill including headliners Romesh Ranganathan, Ed Gamble, Bridget Christie and Sara Pascoe. The line-up of comedians join James, Mimi Webb, Confidence Man, Yard Act, Georgia, Men I Trust, Dry Cleaning and Kiefer Sutherland in being announced for the festival today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Romesh Ranganathan, known for his various stand up shows and TV appearances said: "I thought I would never do a festival gig again, but the opportunity to play Latitude as a comedian and hip hop party host, plus a substantial fee have changed my mind!" Indie icons James will play a special show at this year’s Latitude in celebration of their momentous 40th Anniversary.

The band will perform in Latitude’s iconic Sunday lunchtime slot complete with a full 20 piece orchestra and a gospel choir, conducted by Joe Duddell. James said: “James are very happy to announce an exclusive UK festival date - playing with an orchestra and choir.

Most Popular

“We’re playing Latitude Festival at midday on Sunday July 23 when we won’t be competing with noisy neighbours! We will be the morning balm to your late night hangovers.”

A full list of the Latitude Festival line-up for 2023 can be found on the Latitude website .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Latitude Festival 2023: How to get tickets

Tickets for Latitude 2023 are available from the official Latitude Festival website

Romesh Ranganathan will perform in Sheffield in 2024

When is Latitude Festival 2023?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad