Loose Women Live: ITV show announces first-ever tour - dates and how to get tickets
Daytime talk show Loose Women is going on tour across the UK later this year.
Loose Women has announced its first ever live tour, with ITV1’s award-winning daytime show set to hit the road later this year. Swapping the studio for the stage across 16 spectacular nights, Loose Women Live will bring its iconic panel directly to a theatre near you from September 1.
Audiences can let loose with panellists including Kaye Adams, Dame Kelly Holmes and Jane Moore with more to be revealed - for an evening filled with laughter, hot topics, fun and surprises - as they share their stories and secrets live and in-person. The live show was announced exclusively during today’s episode (April 18) of Loose Women on ITV1 and ITVX.
Loose Women editor Sally Shelford said: "We’re delighted the show is hitting the road for the first time with Loose Women Live! Having a live audience is such an important part of Loose Women and we can’t wait to be able to bring the show directly to our viewers in this way.”
But what are the dates for the Loose Women live tour and how can you get tickets? Here’s everything you need to know.
Loose Women Live dates - full list
- Friday, September 1 – Birmingham Symphony Hall
- Saturday, September 2 – Cardiff St David’s Hall
- Sunday, September 3 – Liverpool Philharmonic Hall
- Wednesday, September 6 – O2 City Hall Newcastle
- Thursday, September 7 – Nottingham Royal Concert Hall
- Friday, September 8 – Manchester Opera House
- Saturday, September 9 – Glasgow Royal Concert Hall
- Thursday, September 14 – Sheffield City Hall
- Friday, September 15– Leicester De Montfort Hall
- Saturday, September 16 – Ipswich Regent Theatre
- Monday, September 18 – The London Palladium
- Thursday, September 21 – Bath Forum
- Saturday, September 23 – Plymouth Pavilions
- Sunday, September 24– Southampton Mayflower Theatre
- Monday, September 25 – Oxford New Theatre
- Wednesday, September 27 – Southend Cliffs Pavilion
Loose Women Live - how to get tickets
Tickets for Loose Women Live will go on sale on Friday, April 21 at 10am. Tickets will be available from the Ticketmaster website.
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.