Madeleine McCann: German police to begin major search of remote reservoir in Portugal according to reports

There are reports by UK media organisations that German police looking for Madeleine McCann are set to begin a major search of a remote reservoir in Portugal.

By Sam Johnson
Published 22nd May 2023, 14:09 BST- 1 min read

Reports state German police will search a reservoir 50km from Praia De Luz, the area where Madeleine McCann went missing in 2007. It is expected 20 German police officers will be part of the search, which will also include officers from Scotland Yard and the Portuguese police.

Madeleine went missing from a holiday apartment in Praia De Luz aged three years old while her parents, Gerry and Kate McCan were out at a nearby restaurant. The disappearance sparked a major search which is still unsolved to this day.

In June 2020, German police authorities said they believed a man in their custody, Christian Brueckner, was responsible for Madeleine’s kidnapping and believed that he murdered the British child after taking her. Brueckner is currently serving a prison sentence for rape and has never been charged over Madeleine’s disappearance, denying any involvement.

Madeleine McCann, who would now be 20-years-old, has been missing for 16 years.
    According to reports, the area that will be searched is a place Christian Brueckner used to visit when he lived in Portugal.

