A man wanted in connection with the murder of a 27-year-old woman in London has been arrested after a manhunt. Police wanted to trace Keven Antonio Lourenco De Morais after the 27 year-old victim was fatally stabbed at an address in north west London on Tuesday.

Police were called to the scene just before 10am on Tuesday (June 13). A second woman, aged 28 was also treated at hospital after being stabbed at the scene but the injuries she sustained are not believed to be life-threatening.

Police confirmed that De Morais was arrested in Harrow, north west London, at around 6pm on Tuesday. Two people who were arrested prior to the Brazilian national also remain in custody.

Prior to his arrest, the police said: “Keven Antonio Lourenco De Morais, 23, who is from Wembley, is wanted for questioning in relation to the murder. Anyone who sees De Morais or who knows where he is should dial 999.”

