Many football fans would rather stay at home to watch the World Cup – as pubs are too loud and costly

A poll of 2,000 adults found 45 per cent intend to watch more of the upcoming tournament at home than the pub.

A third (33 per cent) who plan to watch the game at home are doing so because it’s cheaper than the boozer.

And 43 per cent of those planning to stay at home intend to invite friends and family over to watch the games.

More than a quarter (28 per cent) simply don't want to leave the comfort of their own home, while 14 per cent said it's too cold outside.

Being able to rewind the game at crucial moments (16 per cent) and pubs being too rowdy (24 per cent) were also cited as reasons people may stay in.

In fact, 18 per cent felt they had a better set-up at their home to watch football than visiting the local pub.

And three in four (74 per cent) of the adults who plan to watch matches want to improve their home viewing experience - including buying a new TV (11 per cent) and sound system (11 per cent).

The study was commissioned by Toshiba TV, as the brand decided to surprise unknowing sports fan Jack Moore with a visit from former England manager Sven-Göran Eriksson, who gave a unique insight into his greatest England moments.

Jack, who lives in east London, was nominated by friends as the ultimate fan of the Swedish manager, who popped round to take in some footie and share his expertise.

Many are planning watch parties at home - to avoid pub annoyances

Bart Kuijten, commercial director at Toshiba TV, said: “This winter football season will be like no other.

"We’ve become accustomed to packed fan parks and pub beer gardens during summer tournaments, but with colder days and darker nights, we can see fans choosing to plan watch parties at home instead.

“With a feast of international football on offer, fans are upgrading their TVs, installing smart doorbells to greet their friends, and even buying new furniture to make everyone comfortable.

"The football watch party is going to be the way to watch in the lead up to a Christmas final.”

The research also found almost one in five of those sticking at home for games will do so because they’re less likely to have their view of the TV blocked than they would in a crowded pub.

And more than one in 10 know they won’t be available at the exact time of kick-off so they’re able to watch games on catch-up at their leisure.

A fifth of football fans are rooting for England to win this year

It also emerged stocking up on snacks, listening to football podcasts to improve their knowledge and covering their home in flags are among other ways viewers want to improve their experience.

As well as subscribing to sports channels, buying a personalised football t-shirt and downloading Spotify playlists.

The electronics maker also created a quiz so you can find out what kind of football fan you are.

The study, conducted via OnePoll, also found 24 per cent of those eagerly anticipating watching the matches expect to watch all 64 games, with 49 per cent planning to view more than half.

A fifth of hopeful fans are rooting for England to take home the trophy this year, with Brazil (eight per cent), France (six per cent) and Germany (six per cent) at the top of footie enthusiasts prediction list.

Bart Kuijten from Toshiba added: “Our watch party with Sven was a great occasion for our lucky football fans.