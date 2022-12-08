If the prospect of a Pumpkin Spice Latte has become too tedious for the taste buds this year, then Marks and Spencer has released two new beverage items through their M&S Food range. The retailer has announced both their very first frappe, the Candy Cane Frappe , alongside the re-emergence of their Mince Pie Latte .

Such has been the popularity of the festive frappe, which contains a barista blend of strawberries and peppermint in its flavour, that many M&S stores have had to bring in extra blenders to keep up with demand. The frappe is the first time M&S have experimented with this style of festive beverage and is available to the inquisitive for £3.75.

Making its debut during the 2021 winter season, M&S’s popular Mince Pie Latte has not only returned for customers this year, but the popularity of the drink has seen sales double compared to the previous year with users on social media unable to contain their joy at it’s return. One commenter on Instagram said they are “literally going to run there on Saturday” for a Mince Pie Latte, and another summed it up perfectly dubbing it, “Christmas in a cup”.

“M&S customers love a festive hybrid,” Lead Product Developer for M&S Café, Claire Hodgson, explains. “Whether it’s our Panettonut (panettone donut) in the bakery, or our Turkey Pot Pie Soup in the Café. And drinks seem to be no different. We definitely think there’s a trend for pudd-rinks this Christmas - customers can’t get enough of our festive pudding flavours in hot and cold drink form, with over 36,000 of them enjoyed so far since launch.

“And who can blame them, we think they taste too pud to be true!"