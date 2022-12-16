Money Saving Expert founder Martin Lewis has confirmed he’ll be taking a break from ITV’s Good Morning Britain with an emotional farewell. The financial broadcaster and journalist took over occasional co-hosting duties after the exit of Piers Morgan in 2021.

Lewis appeared on Good Morning Britain alongside Kate Garraway on Wednesday (December 14) to deliver another helping of financial advice to get viewers through the winter. But as the show came to an end, Martin confirmed he is taking a lengthy break from the show.

"This is my last programme before Christmas,” he said. “I won’t be back until March because I’ve got my show coming on in the New Year,"

“Can I just wish everybody a very Merry Christmas, a very Happy New Year, and, especially after a million minutes, to those of you who will be going through grief and loneliness this Christmas, may you have more smiles than you are expecting, may you have more joy than you’re expecting.”

He added: "And if not, I just hope you get through it and you get through it easily." When Lewis finished his heartfelt message, co-host Kate Garraway grabbed his hand and thanked him on behalf of the show.

She said: “And can I just say, thank you to you. You’ve really helped a lot of people this year as you always do and we wish you a Merry Christmas as well as I’m sure Lorraine does too."

One user wrote: “That message bought tears to my eyes @MartinSLewis thank you, and a very merry christmas to you and your family.” Another said: “Thank you for all your hard, passionate work Martin.”

But it wasn’t until Martin later took to Twitter to confirm his break from GMB that fans started to thank the co-host for all he’s done. One user wrote: “You helped me move some electric credit to my gas. Pretty much saved me through this cold spell. Thank you so much.”

Another user replied: “You are a credit to us for your considerable attention to detail. We trust in you. Thank you”