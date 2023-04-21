Martin Lewis has warned people against accidentally leaving their pension to their ex partner in a tweet shared on his social media. In the statement, Martin clarifies that you can’t leave pension savings in your will.

Therefore, while some people might think their pension won’t go to their ex partner because they are no longer attached to their will, this is not the case. Martin clarified that if you die before taking your private or company pension, it’s the provider or trustees who decide what to do with it.

Instead of going to your will, it’s an expression of wishes or nomination form that tells the provider or trustee your preference. Therefore, the provider or trustee will go to this form rather than your will to decide who your pension goes to.

Martin Lewis has advised pension savers they should check their expression of interest form is up to date. Martin also shared an anecdote he was told about a colleague’s ex-husband who was still on her nomination form.

In a social media post, Martin Lewis said: “Warning. Don’t accidentally leave your pension to your ex! You CAN’T leave pension savings in your will. Die before taking your private/company pension and the provider/trustees decide what to do with it.

“An expression of wishes (or nomination) form tells them your preference. Fill one in (your provider should have them). If you have, but years ago check it’s up to date or as I was told…