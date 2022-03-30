McDonald’s launches new Crispy McFillet burger - full list of where it's available

McDonald's UK new burger

McDonald’s has announced it will be launching a new chicken burger, the Crispy McFillet, in selected restaurants for a limited trial period.

The new upgraded chicken burger will be available in 50 UK restaurants from Wednesday 30 March, with the firm picking 41 across the Midlands and nine in Ireland.

Here’s what ingredients conjure up the new Crispy McFillet burger and what restaurants will be serving McDonald’s latest delicacy.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What is the Crispy McFillet burger like?

The new burger features a crispy coated chicken breast fillet, iceberg lettuce and black pepper mayonnaise with a hint of truffle in a sourdough-style sesame bun.

The fast food giant said the burger is “crispier and crunchier”.

It will cost £4.19 or £5.59 for an extra value meal (including fries and a drink).

The burger will only be available for a limited time but if all goes well during the trial period the Crispy McFillet could become a permanent item on the McDonald’s menu nationwide.

Full list of restaurants where you will be able to order the Crispy McFillet

Birmingham

Hangley Road

Halesowen, Bromsgrove Road

Cape Hill, Grove Lane

Stephenson Place, Exchange Buildings

Bristol Road

Kitts Green, Garretts Green Lane

Stechford Retail Park

Oldbury, Halesowen Street

Oldbury, Birchley Island

West Bromwich, Holyhead Road

West Bromwich, Duchess Parade

All Saints Way

Olton, Warwick Road

Yardley, Coventry Road

Bordesley Green, Belchers Lane

Birmingham, Small Heath

Northfield, Bristol Road South

Yardley Wood, School Road

Kings Norton, Parsons Hill

New Oscott, College Road

Birmingham, Chelmsley Wood

Birmingham Fort

Star City, Watson Road

Chester Road

Yenton, Chester Road

Coventry

Alvis Retail Park

Coventry Canley, Arlington Business Park

Cross Cheaping

West Orchards Shopping Centre

Gallagher Retail Park

Binley, Willenhall Lane

Coventry Walsgrave, Wigston Road

Other Midlands

Cannock Longford, Linkway Retail Park

Cannock Church Street

Cannock Hawks Green, Hemlock Park

Burntwood - Cannock Road, Milestown Way

Walsall, Park Street

Walsall Brescot, Broadwalk Retail Park

Reedswood Retail Park

Rushall, Daw End Lane

Littleton Centre, Wisemore

Ireland

Douglas Village, Co Cork

Mallow Road, Commons Road, Cork

Blackpool Shopping Centre, Cork

Musgrave Park, Ballyphehane

Unit 1 Riverside Mall, Middleton, Co Cork

Unit F1 Mahon Point Shopping Centre, Cork

Winthrop Street, Cork

Patrick Street, Cork

Ballincollig, Old Fort Road, Off Main Street, Co Cork

What has McDonald’s said about its new burger?

McDonald’s chief marketing officer for the UK and Ireland, Michelle Graham-Clare, said: “We know how much our customers love our iconic chicken menu items, so we’ve taken our time to get the Crispy McFillet packed with flavour, to really satisfy our customers.