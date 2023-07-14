Mick Schumacher will make an appearance at this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed with a sweet tribute to his father Michael Schumacher. The current Mercedes-AMG driver will climb into the seat of his dad’s 2011 W02 for the first time after donning his father’s helmet and racing overalls.

Michael Schumacher is a seven-time F1 World Champion before retiring from the sport in 2012. Schumacher is one of the iconic faces of the sport and drove for several teams, including a 10-year run at Ferrari.

In 2013, the former driver was skiing with his son Mick when he suffered a horrific ski accident where he sustained a serious head injury. The family have kept the condition of Michael away from the public eye since the driver was released from hospital in 2014.

Very few details have been released about the condition of the former world champion, with last information being shared in 2016, where it was revealed that he could not walk. Earlier this year the family reportedly sued German magazine Die Aktuelle which claimed it had the ex-driver’s “first interview” in which he reportedly spoke about the accident before it was revealed that the editor had used AI to generate the chat..

His son Mick has been making his own name in the sport after joining Haas in 2021 before losing his seat at the end of 2022, before he was taken as a reserve driver for Mercedes-AMG for the 2023 season. Mick will make an appearance at Goodwood Festival of Speed alongside the team.

It has been revealed on the Mercedes-AMG social media accounts that Mick will wear his dad’s old race overalls when he climbs into his dad’s W02 car this weekend. Mick will pay tribute to his father’s 21-year long career.

Mick will drive on the Goodwood hill in the W02 on both Saturday and Sunday, with a final drive in the W12 on Sunday afternoon. The Mercedes MGP W02 was driven by both Mick’s father Michael Schumacher and Nico Rosberg during the 2011 F1 season.