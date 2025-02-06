MOBO Awards announces performers Odeal, Darkoo, Nova Twins plus R&B celebration

The MOBO Awards has announced an electrifying second wave of performers, promising one of the most unforgettable nights in the UK music calendar.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

MOBO’s long history of championing R&B continues, not only with a performance by Odeal but also with a one-of-a-kind R&B celebration, led by legendary tastemaker and KISS host DJ Ace and bringing together some of the most powerful voices in UK R&B on one stage. Jaz Karis, Nao, Sasha Keable, Shae Universe and UK R&B royalty Shola Ama will unite for a special performance honouring the genre’s rich legacy and future.

Most Popular

The 2025 MOBO Awards will see an explosive mix of genres and energy brought to the stage with performances from Darkoo, Nova Twins, DJ AG, Pozer and LeoStayTrill at Utilita Arena Newcastle on 18 February.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Awards will be live-streamed to a global audience on YouTube at 8pm GMT, with an exclusive BBC One broadcast special airing on 21 February.

Odeal

Odeal will be performing on a night when he is up for three awards: Best R&B/Soul Act Supported by KISS, Best Newcomer and Song of the Year for ‘Soh-Soh’. Pushing the boundaries of R&B, the complex Alté artist credits his genre-surfing musical style to a nomadic life growing up and his ability to cross cultures when he fuses afrobeats with rich and silky R&B vocals. He capped a series of releases in 2024 with the EP Lustropolis, which he described as “a world where I’m comfortable and defeated at the same time, going back to my old habits but also longing for the love that slipped out of my hands”.

The MOBO Awards R&B celebration, led by DJ Ace, will see some of the hottest voices - including three nominees for Best R&B/Soul Act supported by KISS - coming together on the MOBO Awards stage for the first time. Jaz Karis, took in her family’s Gospel, Soca and Soul influence to create her own unique blend of R&B, Soul, Amapiano and Afropop, dropping her debut album Safe Flight in September. Sasha Keable, a former Disclosure collaborator, is hotly tipped for 2025, touted as an ‘artist to watch’ by both Spotify and Amazon. Last year the unique Shaé Universe released the concept album Love’s Letter, exploring the ten messages love might send through life’s journey. The nominees will be joined by East Londoner NAO, who will release her new brand album, Jupiter, on 21st February - her first since 2021’s acclaimed And Then Life Was Beautiful. The lineup is completed by London R&B legend Shola Ama, who shot to fame in 1997 with the Top 5 hit ‘You Might Need Somebody’ and has enjoyed an illustrious career since she was overheard singing on a platform at Hammersmith Tube station at the age of 15.

MOBO has long-championed a breadth of music and the night will feature a performance from MOBO Award-nominated alternative mavericks Nova Twins - Amy Love and Georgia South - who are renowned for their electric live shows and even bigger tunes. The pair have won fans in icons from Tom Morello to Elton John, and this month unveiled the blistering new single ‘Monsters’, a statement of intent that combines roaring power with honest vulnerability, offering a glimpse of a boundary-pushing album to come.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Darkoo kicked off 2025 with her latest single, ‘Focus On Me (All The Sexy Girls In The Club)’, an infectious anthem packed with upbeat afrobeats vibes, and is nominated for Best Female Act In Association with got2b and Song Of The Year for ‘Favourite Girl’ featuring Dess Dior at the MOBO Awards 2025. After exploding onto the scene in late 2019 with the anthemic track ‘Gangsta' featuring One Acen she has built up more than 4.5 million monthly listeners.

Nova Twins

Renowned for his impromptu sets, spreading positivity on the streets of the capital, Tottenham native DJ AG was named Time Out’s Londoner Of The Year for 2024. He has been accompanied by some of the hottest MCs in the business, including Central Cee, Skepta, JME, Craig David, Jorja Smith, Tiwa Savage, Chipmunk, Baby Cham and Krept & Konan to name a few. In the past month, AG has amassed nearly 50 million views on Instagram and TikTok combined. Beyond the street shows and livestreams, he also performs in care homes, youth organisations, schools and rehabilitation centres, all so he can spread joy through music.

At the MOBO Awards ceremony, DJ AG will be joined by nominees in the Best Newcomer category, including Pozer, who broke through in 2024 with his huge single ‘Kitchen Stove’ and who is also nominated for Best Drill Act. Just a year into his career, the Croydon rapper boasts more than 105 million global streams across his short catalogue, catching the attention of and collaborating with industry heavyweights like Stormzy, AJ Tracey and Chase & Status as well as next-gen trailblazers like Nemzzz and Chy Cartier. Also joining DJ AG will be 18-year-old producer and rapper LeoStayTrill, who has a second nomination for Song Of The Year for the viral hit ‘Pink Lemonade’. In January he released the hypnotic and confident ‘Selena’. Boasting millions of monthly listeners on Spotify, more than 2.5 million TikTok video creations, 48 million likes on Tik Tok and over 100 million streams, in only a year, Leo has crashed onto the scene in a spectacular fashion.

MOBO Founder & CEO Kanya King CBE said: "MOBO has always been about shaping cultural moments that celebrate the richness and diversity of music, and this year will be no exception. Our R&B celebration promises to be a defining highlight, alongside an incredible showcase of genres on the MOBO stage. There's something truly special about bringing these moments to life—experiences that fans can only witness at the MOBO Awards. We can't wait to unveil even more surprises as we build up to February 18."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This latest announcement follows the previously confirmed Spice, Krept & Konan, and Bashy, adding to a powerhouse lineup that represents the diverse and ever-evolving landscape of Black music, with the show being staged in Newcastle for the first time. Tickets are available at mobo.com/tickets