Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott has revealed the helpful advice given to him by Mohamed Salah, admitting he is now reaping the benefits despite rebuffing it at first.

In an interview with The Times , the 19-year-old wonderkid explained he now swears by the solution handed to him by his teammate.

The teenager, who was bought from Fulham as a 16-year-old in July 2019, has been learning from Premier League and Champions League winners ever since arriving. But one piece of advice in particular - about his diet from Egyptian wizard Salah - has really stuck with him.

“To have these players here and the chance to learn from them is amazing. They all want me to do well and are giving me pointers, especially Mo [Salah] with the bread,” Elliott told The Times.

“My breakfast is mainly bread with beans or avocado. I did eat bread in the morning, but that was white bread. Now I have changed it to brown bread which is a lot healthier. Mo is not someone to say, ‘you need to be doing this, you need to be doing that.’ He is more of a guy who helps you and and gives you pointers.”

Liverpool may have struggled so far this season, but Elliott enjoyed a personal milestone recently as he scored his first-ever Premier League goal in a 9-0 home thumping over AFC Bournemouth. He has also featured in every league game this campaign - becoming a regular for Jürgen Klopp’s side.

Elliott continued: “Now it is always in my head. At the time I was thinking, ‘What is he on about? I’m just having breakfast,’ but looking back there are so many things you can change in your diet - it’s just about the small margins. That’s a prime example of what [Salah] is like.”