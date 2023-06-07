ITV has revealed a brand new Love Island-style dating show will land on screens soon with a range of single parents set to be among the cast. The broadcaster announced the new ‘grown-up’ series in a tweet which read: ‘The secret is finally out!

“A brand-new series, following a group of single parents looking for a second chance at love. They’ve been nominated by their grown-up kids, but what they don’t know is that their kids are watching their every move and playing matchmaker.”

My Mum, Your Dad has been described as "dating show with a difference for the whole family. However, the new series will also come with a shocking twist.

ITV explained: "Unbeknownst to the parents, their kids will be watching their every move from a nearby location called ‘The Bunker’. It is there in the surveillance room that they’ll be able to witness all the action of their parents’ journeys to find love, plus get the opportunity to play matchmaker and decide their mum or dad’s dating fate."

Davina McCall will host new ITV dating show ‘My Mum, Your Dad'

Former Big Brother host Davina McCall will present the ITV dating show and when asked about her new hosting duties, she said: "Thank goodness the secret is finally out! I’ve been bursting to tell!!! I’m so so excited to host My Mum, Your Dad - this show will have you so invested in the people in it.

“Fascinating, vibrant individuals who have lived incredible lives already, with a million life lessons under their belts, as they search for their perfect life partner. But also with the juiciest twist of any show I’ve ever worked on."

