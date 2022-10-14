National Television Awards Winners: Full list of results including Emmerdale, Martin Lewis and This Morning

The National Television Awards returned on Thursday, October 13 at London OVO Arena, Wembley to celebrate the very best of the box.

The starry event - which has aired for two-decades - celebrates the heights of British television. This year, actor and comedian Joel Dommett returned to host for a second time.

Unlike other award shows, the NTA allows the general public to decide the fate of nominees.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, Emmerdale won in the Serial Drama category while Ant & Dec scooped yet another award but were not present due to illness.

Here’s a full list of the winners and nominees from the National Television Awards 2022.

Full list of National Television Awards results

Netflix sensation Heartstopper and its cast walk away empty

NEW DRAMA

TALENT SHOW

AUTHORED DOCUMENTARY

RETURNING DRAMA

TV PRESENTER

Alison Hammond (Good Morning Britain, ITV)

Ant & Dec (various, ITV) Winner

Bradley Walsh (The Chase, ITV)

Graham Norton (The Graham Norton Show, BBC One)

Ant & Dec win their 21st consecutive NTA award but were absent due to illness

FACTUAL ENTERTAINMENT

Clarkson’s Farm (Amazon Prime Video)

(Amazon Prime Video) Gogglebox (Channel 4) Winner

Paul O’Grady: For the Love of Dogs (ITV)

Great British Bake Off (Channel 4)

DRAMA PERFORMANCE

THE BRUCE FORSYTH ENTERTAINMENT AWARD

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway (ITV)

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! (ITV) Winner

Taskmaster (Channel 4)

(Channel 4) The Graham Norton Show (BBC One)

SERIAL DRAMA

Coronation Street (ITV)

EastEnders (BBC One)

Emmerdale (ITV) Winner

Neighbours (Channel 5)

TV EXPERT NEW CATEGORY

Jay Blades (The Repair Shop, BBC One)

Kaleb Cooper (Clarkson’s Farm, Amazon Prime Video)

Martin Lewis (The Martin Lewis Money Show, BBC One) Winner

Sir David Attenborough (various, BBC One)

SERIAL DRAMA PERFORMANCE

Gillian Wright as Jean Slater (EastEnders, BBC One)

Mark Charnock as Marlon Dingle (Emmerdale, ITV) Winner

Paige Sandhu as Meena Jutla (Emmerdale, ITV)

Rose Ayling-Ellis as Frankie Lewis (EastEnders, BBC One)

QUIZ GAME SHOW

Beat the Chasers (ITV) Winner

In for a Penny (ITV)

Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel (BBC One)

The 1% Club (ITV)

RISING STAR

Charithra Chandran as Edwina Sharma (Bridgerton, Netflix)

Joe Locke as Charlie Spring (Heartstopper, Netflix)

Kit Connor as Nick Nelson (Heartstopper, Netflix)

Paddy Bever as Max Turner (Coronation Street, ITV) Winner

DAYTIME

Loose Women (ITV)

The Chase (ITV)

The Repair Shop (BBC One)

This Morning (ITV) Winner

COMEDY

After Life (Netflix) Winner

Derry Girls (Channel 4)

(Channel 4) Not Going Out (BBC One)

Sex Education (Netflix)

TALENT SHOW JUDGE

