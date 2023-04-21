Ukraine will become a NATO member as the secretary general confirms all countries have reached an ‘agreement’. Speaking ahead of a meeting of the Ukraine defence contact group on April 21, Jens Stoltenberg told reporters that Kyiv must have “the deterrence to prevent new attacks”, after the Russo-Ukraine war ends.

“Let me be clear, Ukraine’s rightful place is in the Euro-Atlantic family,” he said. “Ukraine’s rightful place is in NATO.” It is reported that Stoltenberg also invited Ukrainian President Zelenskyy to attend the NATO summit this summer.

The news comes just hours after German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius stressed it’s not the right time to determine Ukraine’s future inside NATO. “The door is open a crack, but this is not the time to decide that now,” Pistorius said on Thursday night.

NATO allies have agreed that Ukraine will become a member

