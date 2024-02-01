Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A whole host of additions to Netflix are set to arrive on the streaming platform this month.

From brand-new films and television shows to old favourites that Netflix have secured the rights to stream, there is plenty to look forward to coming very soon.

However, with the introduction of new shows and films, it also comes the time to say goodbye to some old favourites which will leave the platform. Fear not though, there is always a possibility that they will return in the future!

Here is a list of the best films and television shows arriving on Netflix this month.

The Devil Wears Prada

Release: Wednesday, February 7

The Devil Wears Prada is cult classic comedy-drama film, based on the novel of the same name which was written by a former assistant of Vogue’s Anna Wintour.

The plot of The Devil Wears Prada follows aspiring journalist Andy Sachs, who lands a role as the assistant of powerful fashion magazine editor, Miranda Priestly.

The cast includes top names in the industry, including; Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci.

One Day

Release: Thursday, February 8

One Day is a brand-new limited series based on the 2009 novel of the same name and the 2011 film adaptation.

The 14-episode series will tell the love story of Dex and Em, who reunite on the same day every year over decades.

Lover, Stalker, Killer

Release: Friday, February 9

Lover, Stalker, Killer is a brand-new true crime documentary which will retell the story of romantic obsession that turns to a deadly extreme. Actors will re-enact real life situations.

Sunderland ‘Till I Die - Series 3

Release: Tuesday, February 13

The third and final series of Sunderland ‘Till I Die is set to arrive on the platform this month. The docuseries which first aired in 2018 follows Sunderland Football Club, as well as club staff and fans of the team.

The third series is set to document Sunderland’s victory in the Wembley Play-Off Final, which saw them secure promotion back to The Championship.

Players

Release: Wednesday, February 14

Players is a brand-new romantic comedy film starring Tom Ellis and Gina Rodriguez in the lead roles.

The plot focuses on sportswriter Mack (Gina Rodriguez) who devises successful hook-up schemes, however she finds herself falling for a fling.

Law and Order: Special Victims Unit

Release: Thursday, February 15

Law and Order: Special Victims Unit is a detective show which originally aired its first season in 1999. It is now in its 25th series, continuing to air to this day.

Netflix has secured the rights to stream the series but is currently under wraps of how many seasons will be available to watch.

Avatar: The Last Airbender

Release: Thursday, February 22

Avatar: The Last Airbender is a brand-new live action series, based on the animated children’s show from 2005, which is also available to watch on Netflix.

The new series will centre on the adventures of main character Aang as he must master the four elemental powers and fight against the enemy.

Formula 1: Drive to Survive - Series 6

Release: Friday, February 23

The sixth series of Formula 1: Drive to Survive will arrive on Netflix this month. The docuseries follows Formula 1 drivers, giving us a behind-the-scenes look at the races.

The SAG Awards

Release: Sunday, February 25

The SAG Awards (Screen Actors Guild Award) 2024 will be streaming live on Netflix globally on Sunday, February 25.

The awards ceremony will recognise the achievements and outstanding performances of those in the acting industry.