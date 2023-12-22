Black Sails will arrive on the streaming platform in the New Year.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Streaming giant Netflix have secured the rights to historical adventure series Black Sails, which is said to be “better than Game of Thrones” by fans.

Black Sails originally aired from 2014 to 2017 on US network Starz, and lasted for four series.

What is Black Sails about?

Sign up for the daily Trending Today. Get the stories the internet is talking about to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The show, which stars Toby Stephens in the lead role as Captain J Flint, serves as a prequel to Robert Louis Stevenson’s 1883 novel Treasure Island.

Set in the early 18th century, Black Sails follows the plot of Captain J Flint and his men, during the Golden Age of Piracy.

Captain J Flint is a ‘feared’ pirate, who is fighting for the survival of New Providence Island, after pirates in the West Indies are declared as enemies.

Starring alongside Stephens is an ensemble cast which includes Hannah New, Luke Arnold, Jessica Parker Kennedy, and Tom Hopper.

Black Sails will arrive on Netflix in the New Year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now for those who didn’t watch the show during its original run, will now get a chance as Netflix is set to air all four series of the show on New Year’s Day (Monday, January 1) 2024.

Fans of Black Sails have taken to social media to describe the show as a "hidden gem" and encouraged Game of Thrones viewers to give the show a chance, with many stating it is even better than the award-winning fantasy series.