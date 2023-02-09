Bill Bailey was spotted filming a mystery show in a sunny seaside town. The Black Books comedian was photographed with film crews in Teignmouth, Devon yesterday (Wednesday, February 8), although it is still unknown what they were filming.

Local resident Torrie Carpenter, 32, said she spotted him at around 1:30pm yesterday by the seafront. The mum-of-four said: "I was casually sitting there having my lunch admiring the view and spotted the camera crew.

“I got out of my car to see what was going on and was shocked to see it was Bill Bailey. I got my phone out quickly for some snapshots to share."

She added: "He was very smiley and happy. He drew my attention so I went out to see what was going on. I couldn’t quite hear what they were talking about but I’m very interested to know."

The Strictly champion was dressed in black from head to toe and wore a long coat to keep him warm next to the winter sea. Online, locals have speculated that he could be filming an episode of Extraordinary Portraits , a BBC show where artists paint portraits of everyday heroes.

