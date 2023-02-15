Nicola Sturgeon is to resign as First Minister of Scotland. The announcement is expected to be made in a press conference at 11am today in Edinburgh.

Sturgeon has been in the position since 2014 when she took over from previous Scottish National Party leader Alex Salmond. She was the first woman to hold the position.

She has led the party to victory in each election since. Sturgeon has also led the campaign for a second Scottish independence referendum.

During her time in office, Sturgeon has been at the forefront of many signifcant points in Scottish politics. One of the most recent is the gender recognition bill.

