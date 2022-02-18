Nutella Biscuits will soon be launching in all major UK supermarkets

Nutella Biscuits will launch in the UK this spring (Photo: Ferrero)

Nutella fans can soon look forward to indulging in more chocolatey goodness as a new biscuit range is launching in the UK.

Ferrero, the Italian producer of the iconic brand, recently launched the creamy biscuits in Europe and Ireland where they proved to be hugely successful.

What biscuits will be available?

Nutella Biscuits contain a creamy heart of the popular chocolate hazelnut spread sandwiched between a crunchy golden baked biscuit.

Shoppers will be able to purchase a sharing pouch, or pack of the three to enjoy on-the-go.

A Nutella Biscuits tube will also be available later in the year.

James Stewart, Marketing Director for Nutella, Ferrero UK & Ireland, said: “Following sell-out success in Europe, we know our fans have been looking forward to our Nutella Biscuits hitting shelves in the UK.

“We are really excited to be bringing the iconic taste of Nutella in biscuit form to our UK fans and can’t wait to hear their thoughts.

“We’re confident that the irresistible taste of our biscuits will be hugely popular, and we hope everyone enjoys sharing them with their loved ones.”

(Photo: Ferrero)

When can I buy them?

Nutella Biscuits are set to land on the shelves of all major UK supermarkets from March onwards.

Fans will have to wait a little longer for the biscuit tube, which is due to launch in the UK in September.

The biscuit tube will be available from September (Photo: Ferrero)

How much will the biscuits cost?

Nutella Biscuits x 3 will be available at an RRP £0.75, while a Nutella Biscuit Bag will have an RRPof £2.79.