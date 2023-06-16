The odds for who could replace Laura Woods on talkSport have been revealed, just days after the 35-year-old announced she would be leaving her role on the popular radio talk show.

Laura has fronted the morning show for three years, entertaining millions up and down the country from 6am - 10am from Monday to Wednesday. TalkSport have confirmed that her last show will be on Wednesday, June 28.

On her departure, Laura said: “You lot, our listeners, have given me so much comfort and guided me through some of my toughest moments, without even realising it. So I wanted to thank you personally for that. I will miss it dearly. Even the Spurs fans.

“For what feels like a lifetime I’ve been a listener of talkSPORT. For the last six years it’s been my home, where we get to spend our mornings talking about sport. There’s nothing better. I know I will never find a job like this. It’s unique.

“Three years as the host of this amazing breakfast show, three bits of silverware for the trophy cabinet and record listening figures. I’m very proud of what we achieved here. One thing’s for sure: I will always be part of this family at talkSPORT.”

Odds on who could replace Laura Woods on talkSport