Oscars 2021: Awards to get under way with in-person LA ceremony as ten British names in the running

Movie stars are getting ready for the ninety-third Academy Awards – with ten British names in the race for success.

The Oscars are finally taking place tonight after set backs caused by the pandemic in February.

The awards will be held in-person mostly in Los Angeles with two other international venues in London and Paris.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Other major awards shows, which have had virtual elements amid the health crisis have suffered sharp ratings declines.

The Golden Globes sank to a 13-year low in viewing figures and the Grammys recorded its lowest-ever viewership; commentators have predicted the Oscars may be in for a similar drop in viewers.

Where will the ceremony take place?

The ceremony itself will mostly take place at Union Station in downtown LA, with some events from the Oscars’ usual home of the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Some nominees will appear from international locations, including London and Paris.

Attendees have been told they will not be required to wear masks while on camera, though producers promised face coverings would have a part to play in the broadcast.

Which Brits are in the running?

It could be a good night for homegrown talent – across the 20 acting categories, eight nominees are British.

The Father’s Sir Anthony Hopkins, Sound Of Metal’s Riz Ahmed and Mank’s Gary Oldman are all up for best actor.

Daniel Kaluuya is widely tipped to take home best supporting actor for his role in Judas And The Black Messiah, in a category also containing The Trial Of The Chicago 7 star Sacha Baron Cohen.

Carey Mulligan – star of revenge thriller Promising Young Woman – is up for best actress, alongside Vanessa Kirby for Pieces Of A Woman.

Previous Oscar winner Olivia Colman is nominated for best supporting actress for The Father.

Behind the camera, Emerald Fennell is up for best director for her directorial debut Promising Young Woman while Cornish cinematographer Joshua James Richards is nominated for his work on Nomadland.

Who is hosting the Oscars?

Presenters include Brad Pitt, Regina King and Harrison Ford – but there will be no host this year.

They will be joined by other A-listers including Academy Award winners Laura Dern, Regina King, Joaquin Phoenix, and Reese Witherspoon.

The ceremony, this year featuring one of the most diverse group of nominees ever, will take place early on Monday morning, UK time.

Given the time difference, that means for viewers in the UK the show will start at 1am and run until around 4am to 5am in the early hours of Monday 26 April.

The ceremony will be broadcast live in the UK on the Sky Cinema Oscars channel, with coverage starting at 12.30am on Monday 26 April.

Which films are tipped to win?

Nomadland, starring Frances McDormand, is favourite to win best picture, but there are an eclectic mix of films up for the top award.

They include the black-and-white ode to old Hollywood, Mank, and courtroom drama The Trial Of The Chicago 7.

The others are Judas And The Black Messiah, The Father, Minari, Promising Young Woman and Sound Of Metal.

The late US actor Chadwick Boseman is favourite to posthumously win the best actor award, for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.

The full list of nominees is as follows:

Best Picture

The Father

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

Minari

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Director

Thomas Vinterberg – Another Round

David Fincher – Mank

Lee Isaac Chung – Minari

Chloé Zhao – Nomadland

Emerald Fennell – Promising Young Woman

Best Actor

Riz Ahmed – Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins – The Father

Gary Oldman – Mank

Steven Yeun – Minari

Best Actress

Viola Davis – Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Andra Day – The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby – Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand – Nomadland

Carey Mulligan – Promising Young Woman

Best Supporting Actor

Sacha Baron Cohen – The Trial of the Chicago 7

Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah

Leslie Odom Jr. – One Night in Miami...

Paul Raci – Sound of Metal

Lakeith Stanfield – Judas and the Black Messiah

Best Supporting Actress

Maria Bakalova – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Glenn Close – Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman – The Father

Amanda Seyfried – Mank

Youn Yuh-jung – Minari

Best Original Screenplay

Judas and the Black Messiah

Minari

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Adapted Screenplay

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

The Father

Nomadland

One Night in Miami...

The White Tiger

Best Animated Feature Film

Onward

Over the Moon

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Soul

Wolfwalkers

Best International Feature Film

Another Round (Denmark)

Better Days (Hong Kong)

Collective (Romania)

The Man Who Sold His Skin (Tunisia)

Quo Vadis, Aida? (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Best Documentary Feature

Collective

Crip Camp

The Mole Agent

My Octopus Teacher

Time

Best Documentary Short Subject

Colette

A Concerto Is a Conversation

Do Not Split

Hunger Ward

A Love Song for Latasha

Best Live Action Short Film

Feeling Through

The Letter Room

The Present

Two Distant Strangers

White Eye

Best Animated Short Film

Burrow

Genius Loci

If Anything Happens I Love You

Opera

Yes-People

Best Original Score

Da 5 Bloods

Mank

Minari

News of the World

Soul

Best Original Song

"Fight for You" from Judas and the Black Messiah

"Hear My Voice" from The Trial of the Chicago 7

"Husavik" from Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

"Io sì (Seen)" from The Life Ahead

"Speak Now" from One Night in Miami...

Best Sound

Greyhound

Mank

News of the World

Soul

Sound of Metal

Best Production Design

The Father

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Mank

News of the World

Tenet

Best Cinematography

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

News of the World

Nomadland

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Emma.

Hillbilly Elegy

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Mank

Pinocchio

Best Costume Design

Emma.

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Mank

Mulan

Pinocchio

Best Film Editing

The Father

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Visual Effects

Love and Monsters

The Midnight Sky

Mulan

The One and Only Ivan