Oscars 2021: Awards to get under way with in-person LA ceremony as ten British names in the running
Movie stars are getting ready for the ninety-third Academy Awards – with ten British names in the race for success.
The Oscars are finally taking place tonight after set backs caused by the pandemic in February.
The awards will be held in-person mostly in Los Angeles with two other international venues in London and Paris.
Other major awards shows, which have had virtual elements amid the health crisis have suffered sharp ratings declines.
The Golden Globes sank to a 13-year low in viewing figures and the Grammys recorded its lowest-ever viewership; commentators have predicted the Oscars may be in for a similar drop in viewers.
Where will the ceremony take place?
The ceremony itself will mostly take place at Union Station in downtown LA, with some events from the Oscars’ usual home of the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.
Some nominees will appear from international locations, including London and Paris.
Attendees have been told they will not be required to wear masks while on camera, though producers promised face coverings would have a part to play in the broadcast.
Which Brits are in the running?
It could be a good night for homegrown talent – across the 20 acting categories, eight nominees are British.
The Father’s Sir Anthony Hopkins, Sound Of Metal’s Riz Ahmed and Mank’s Gary Oldman are all up for best actor.
Daniel Kaluuya is widely tipped to take home best supporting actor for his role in Judas And The Black Messiah, in a category also containing The Trial Of The Chicago 7 star Sacha Baron Cohen.
Carey Mulligan – star of revenge thriller Promising Young Woman – is up for best actress, alongside Vanessa Kirby for Pieces Of A Woman.
Previous Oscar winner Olivia Colman is nominated for best supporting actress for The Father.
Behind the camera, Emerald Fennell is up for best director for her directorial debut Promising Young Woman while Cornish cinematographer Joshua James Richards is nominated for his work on Nomadland.
Who is hosting the Oscars?
Presenters include Brad Pitt, Regina King and Harrison Ford – but there will be no host this year.
They will be joined by other A-listers including Academy Award winners Laura Dern, Regina King, Joaquin Phoenix, and Reese Witherspoon.
The ceremony, this year featuring one of the most diverse group of nominees ever, will take place early on Monday morning, UK time.
Given the time difference, that means for viewers in the UK the show will start at 1am and run until around 4am to 5am in the early hours of Monday 26 April.
The ceremony will be broadcast live in the UK on the Sky Cinema Oscars channel, with coverage starting at 12.30am on Monday 26 April.
Which films are tipped to win?
Nomadland, starring Frances McDormand, is favourite to win best picture, but there are an eclectic mix of films up for the top award.
They include the black-and-white ode to old Hollywood, Mank, and courtroom drama The Trial Of The Chicago 7.
The others are Judas And The Black Messiah, The Father, Minari, Promising Young Woman and Sound Of Metal.
The late US actor Chadwick Boseman is favourite to posthumously win the best actor award, for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.
The full list of nominees is as follows:
Best Picture
The Father
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
Minari
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Director
Thomas Vinterberg – Another Round
David Fincher – Mank
Lee Isaac Chung – Minari
Chloé Zhao – Nomadland
Emerald Fennell – Promising Young Woman
Best Actor
Riz Ahmed – Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins – The Father
Gary Oldman – Mank
Steven Yeun – Minari
Best Actress
Viola Davis – Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Andra Day – The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby – Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand – Nomadland
Carey Mulligan – Promising Young Woman
Best Supporting Actor
Sacha Baron Cohen – The Trial of the Chicago 7
Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah
Leslie Odom Jr. – One Night in Miami...
Paul Raci – Sound of Metal
Lakeith Stanfield – Judas and the Black Messiah
Best Supporting Actress
Maria Bakalova – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Glenn Close – Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman – The Father
Amanda Seyfried – Mank
Youn Yuh-jung – Minari
Best Original Screenplay
Judas and the Black Messiah
Minari
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Adapted Screenplay
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
The Father
Nomadland
One Night in Miami...
The White Tiger
Best Animated Feature Film
Onward
Over the Moon
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Soul
Wolfwalkers
Best International Feature Film
Another Round (Denmark)
Better Days (Hong Kong)
Collective (Romania)
The Man Who Sold His Skin (Tunisia)
Quo Vadis, Aida? (Bosnia and Herzegovina)
Best Documentary Feature
Collective
Crip Camp
The Mole Agent
My Octopus Teacher
Time
Best Documentary Short Subject
Colette
A Concerto Is a Conversation
Do Not Split
Hunger Ward
A Love Song for Latasha
Best Live Action Short Film
Feeling Through
The Letter Room
The Present
Two Distant Strangers
White Eye
Best Animated Short Film
Burrow
Genius Loci
If Anything Happens I Love You
Opera
Yes-People
Best Original Score
Da 5 Bloods
Mank
Minari
News of the World
Soul
Best Original Song
"Fight for You" from Judas and the Black Messiah
"Hear My Voice" from The Trial of the Chicago 7
"Husavik" from Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
"Io sì (Seen)" from The Life Ahead
"Speak Now" from One Night in Miami...
Best Sound
Greyhound
Mank
News of the World
Soul
Sound of Metal
Best Production Design
The Father
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Mank
News of the World
Tenet
Best Cinematography
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
News of the World
Nomadland
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Emma.
Hillbilly Elegy
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Mank
Pinocchio
Best Costume Design
Emma.
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Mank
Mulan
Pinocchio
Best Film Editing
The Father
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Visual Effects
Love and Monsters
The Midnight Sky
Mulan
The One and Only Ivan
Tenet