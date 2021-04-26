Oscars 2021: full list of winners as Brits enjoy a strong showing, and Nomadland makes history

Daniel Kaluuya (left) won the Best Supporting Actor category; Chloé Zhao and Frances McDormand (top right) celebrate their wins for Nomadland; Brad Pitt announces the Best Supporting Actress winner (Photos: Getty Images)

Britain has enjoyed a solid night at the 2021 Oscars, with a total of six wins, the same number as last year.

The film prizes were mainly handed out at Union Station in Los Angeles, where producers had said they wanted the broadcast to resemble a film.

Attendees were not required to wear masks on camera but were asked to cover their faces when not on screen, and attendance was limited to 170 people, with audience members rotated in and out during the ceremony.

International nominees who did not travel to the US accepted their prizes from remote hubs, with many of the British nominees gathering at the BFI in London’s Southbank.

The most high-profile British winner was Sir Anthony Hopkins, who was named best actor for his role in The Father, in which he plays an ageing man struggling with memory loss.

He defeated presumptive favourite Chadwick Boseman, who died last year aged 43 following a private four-year battle with colon cancer, and was nominated for his performance as an ambitious trumpeter in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.

It is Sir Anthony’s second Oscar, coming 29 years after he won best actor in 1992 for The Silence Of The Lambs, the longest gap between wins by any actor in this category in the history of the Oscars; he is also the oldest winner of the best actor category.

Who won the top prize?

Road movie Nomadland won the top prize at the Oscars, where director Chloe Zhao made history.

Zhao, who was born in China, is the first woman of colour to win the award for directing, and only the second woman in history.

The only other woman to win the directing prize is Kathryn Bigelow, who was honoured for The Hurt Locker in 2010.

Nomadland, which tells the story about a woman travelling through the American West, also scooped a best actress prize for its star Frances McDormand.

McDormand, who has now won three best actress Oscars, howled on stage as the film won the best picture gong.

Korean star Yuh-Jung Youn won the best supporting actress prize for Minari and joked about meeting actor Brad Pitt in person, as he announced her win.

She also paid tribute to the other nominees in the category saying she “doesn’t believe in competition”, while questioning how she could win over fellow nominee Glenn Close.

Referring to all the other nominees, she added that she had perhaps won because “I’m luckier than you… also maybe American hospitality for [a] Korean actor, I’m not sure but thank you so much”.

Which other Brits triumphed?

Prizes were mainly handed out at Union Station in Los Angeles, where attendance was limited to 170 people (Photo: Todd Wawrychuk/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images)

Daniel Kaluuya won the best supporting actor prize, the first black Brit to do so, as he was celebrated for his portrayal of Black Panther leader Fred Hampton in Judas And The Black Messiah.

While she missed out on best director, British filmmaker Emerald Fennell won best original screenplay for her directorial debut Promising Young Woman, and fought back tears as she delivered her improvised acceptance speech.

She is the first British woman to win in this category since it was established in its current form in 1958.

Looking at her statuette, the pregnant filmmaker said: “He’s so heavy and he’s so cold.”

Fennell, who was also pregnant during the shoot, joked she was crossing her legs during production.

Sir Christopher Hampton was joint winner of best adapted screenplay for The Father, which he co-wrote with the film’s French director Florian Zeller.

British visual effects supervisor Andrew Lockley was part of the team who picked up the award for best visual effects for the film Tenet.

Completing the half-dozen British wins was composer Atticus Ross, who collected the award for best original score for the film Soul, along with Trent Reznor and Jon Batiste.

The most number of British wins at the Oscars since 2000 is nine, in 2009, the year of Slumdog Millionaire.

The full list of winners:

Best Picture - Nomadland

Best Director - Chloé Zhao – Nomadland

Best Actor - Anthony Hopkins – The Father

Best Actress - Frances McDormand – Nomadland

Best Supporting Actor - Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah

Best Supporting Actress - Youn Yuh-jung – Minari

Best Original Screenplay - Promising Young Woman

Best Adapted Screenplay - The Father

Best Animated Feature Film - Soul

Best International Feature Film - Another Round (Denmark)

Best Documentary Feature - My Octopus Teacher

Best Documentary Short Subject - Colette

Best Live Action Short Film - Two Distant Strangers

Best Animated Short Film - If Anything Happens I Love You

Best Original Score - Soul

Best Original Song - "Fight for You" from Judas and the Black Messiah

Best Sound - Sound of Metal

Best Production Design - Mank

Best Cinematography - Mank

Best Makeup and Hairstyling - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Best Costume Design - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Best Film Editing - Sound of Metal

Best Visual Effects - Tenet