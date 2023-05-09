Outlander star Sam Heughan has said he hopes to branch out his acting career - into the world of Bollywood. Heughan, 43, starred with Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra in rom-com Love Again, which is due to be released on May 10.

In the movie, music journalist Rob Burns (Heughan) is assigned to write a feature on Celine Dion, but he gets distracted by a series of texts sent to his new phone by a total stranger. Children’s book illustrator Mira Ray (Chopra), who is struggling to cope with the death of her fiance and is sending texts to her late partner’s old mobile phone, unaware the number has been randomly reassigned to the journalist.

Speaking about the possibility of starring in a Bollywood movie, Heughan, who has played Highland warrior Jamie Fraser in Outlander since 2014, admitted he would need to do some work on his singing and dancing skills first. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Heughan said: “Do you know, we were talking about Bollywood there, and obviously I need to learn to sing and dance.”

He added: “Obviously I would love to work with PeeCee again, so maybe that’s next. We will do a Hindi movie. Yes, I am game for that.”

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sam Heughan star in Love Again at the Arc Cinema. Photo: Getty Images

