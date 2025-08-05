It comes as 56 per cent of Brits say they go on a full social media blackout if they can’t catch something live | Shutterstock

More than half of Brits admit to avoiding social media to dodge spoilers when they can’t watch a live TV moment as it airs.

A poll of 2,000 adults found

A poll of 2,000 adults found 34 per cent have missed a major live TV or sports moment because they weren’t near a good enough screen to watch it properly.

While 41 per cent have tried to catch big moments on the go using their phones, nearly half (46 per cent) admit to delaying the experience until they are home, just to get better screen quality.

In a bid to avoid spoilers, 56 per cent of Brits say they go on a full social media blackout if they can’t catch something live.

But that’s just one of the sacrifices people are making to avoid TV spoilers.

According to the poll, commissioned by Samsung to celebrate the launch of Galaxy Z Fold7, 27 per cent have sacrificed sleep to watch a season finale or live moment.

Annika Bizon from Samsung UK & Ireland said: “Whether it’s reflecting on sports or a reality show twist, or the finale of your favourite drama, people want to experience big moments as they happen – not catch up later and risk spoilers.

“The truth is, many of us end up delaying the watch just to find a better screen, to ensure the viewing experience is as premium as possible.”

More than a fifth (22 per cent) would skip a night out to dodge a spoiler, seven per cent would miss a wedding and six per cent a friend’s birthday party.

Today’s on-the-go viewers are becoming just as selective about their devices as they are about their watchlists.

Top viewing frustrations being small screens (40 per cent), limited battery life (33 per cent), and poor sound (25 per cent).

These shortages have led over one in three (34 per cent) to postpone watching something they were excited about just for a better screen.

But there’s a growing appetite for a device that can solve these pain points.

A whopping 76 per cent say they’d be more likely to stream live content if their phone had a foldable, larger screen built for immersive viewing.

Meanwhile, 30 per cent say screen quality ranks as “very important” factor when choosing a new device.

Annika Bizon for Samsung added: “With the Galaxy Z Fold7, we’ve reimagined mobile viewing to remove that compromise.

“It gives you a much larger, immersive display in a device that still fits in your pocket, so you’re always ready for the moments that matter most.”

Top TV moments Brits wouldn’t miss this summer:

UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 UK Athletics Championships Big Brother Love Island UK Final Tour de France The Open Championship Wednesday Season 2 Belgian Grand Prix Hungarian Grand Prix Long Athletics Meet Women’s Rugby World Cup The Hundred