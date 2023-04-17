Less than a month after the nation mourned his death, further plans for Paul O’Grady’s funeral proceedings have been confirmed - and it is set to be a ceremony that the dog-loving TV star would have thoroughly adored.

According to reports, Paul O’Grady’s life will be celebrated at Port Lympne Safari Park, which is just a few miles from his home in Aldington, Kent. The 67-year-old visited the wildlife attraction regularly and locals will remember him judging competitions there.

Paul O’Grady is set to have two funerals, one that is more intimate for loved ones and another which will act as a public celebration.

Before his grieving friends, family members and fans visit the park, there will reportedly be a service held at a nearby church. Then they will head to the sanctuary to bid one final farewell to the popular TV star, surrounded by the animals he loved.

The news comes after Paul O’Grady’s official cause of death was confirmed . He died of sudden cardiac arrhythmia.

Port Lympne Safari Park is run by the Aspinall Foundation and is home to more than 900 rare and endangered species, including monkeys, lions and tigers. It was one of the first sanctuaries he’d worked with to release a statement after his passing.

Paul O’Grady’s funeral will take place at a wildlife park near his home, surrounded by the animals he loved - Credit: Getty Images