Police launch appeal after 16-week old foetus discovered in a box outside a hospital

Police are urgently appealing for information surrounding the ‘unexplained’ discovery of a 16-week old foetus outside a hospital in North London. Officers believe the box was left by a man in his 30s and are encouraging the mother to come forward amid concerns for her welfare.

Police were notified of the discovery shortly after 9am on Monday (January 30). The incident - which occurred at Barnet hospital - is currently being treated as unexplained.

Detective Inspector Matt Coad said: “At this moment, our priority is to ensure that the mother is okay and that she receives the appropriate medical attention. This is likely to be a traumatic time for her, and I would ask that she makes contact either with us, her local GP or a hospital.

“We believe that the box was left by a man, aged in 30s, who was wearing dark clothing. I would also encourage him to come forward so that we can help.”

