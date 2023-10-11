News you can trust since 1877
Police name man & woman found dead after suspected murder-suicide in Nottingham

A man and a woman found dead at a house in Nottingham have been identified as Deborah Boulter, 53, and David Boulter, 60.

By Rahmah Ghazali
Published 11th Oct 2023, 19:38 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Oct 2023, 19:40 BST
Police have named a man and woman discovered dead at a house in Nottingham in a suspected murder-suicide. The bodies of Deborah Boulter, 53, and David Boulter, 60, were found by officers who were called to an address on Hallam Road, in Mapperley.

The pair were confirmed dead at the scene despite the efforts of paramedics who attended the scene at around 6.45am on Monday (October 9). A murder investigation into Mrs Boulter has now been launched but the police said they were not seeking anyone else in connection with the deaths. 

Detective Inspector Clare Gibson said: "This is an incredibly tragic incident and our thoughts remain with the family and loved ones of those affected at this difficult time. A murder inquiry has commenced but we are not looking for anyone else in connection with the deaths.

"We are continuing to investigate what has happened so that a file can be prepared for the coroner. Specially trained officers continue to support the family and I’d appeal to the public and the media to respect their privacy."

    The bodies of Deborah Boulter, 53, and David Boulter, 60, were found by officers who were called to an address on Hallam Road, in Mapperley.The bodies of Deborah Boulter, 53, and David Boulter, 60, were found by officers who were called to an address on Hallam Road, in Mapperley.
    An East Midlands Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We received a call from the police at 6.44am on Monday 9 October to a private address in Mapperley. We sent two crewed ambulances, a doctor in a car and four paramedics in cars.”

