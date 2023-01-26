Poundland is set to open and relocate 50 new stores across the country in a major transformation of the budget retailer for 2023. The move will create up to 800 new jobs, as well as new shops opening in London , Birmingham and Glasgow .

But some of the 50 stores will be existing shops relocating to different areas. It’s not yet known how many Poundland shops will be new and how many will be relocations.

But five branches opening to shoppers in the next few weeks have been named. These are:

The Spires Shopping Centre, Barnet, north London

High Walk, Wellington Centre, Aldershot, Hants

Timberley Lane, Castle Bromwich, Birmingham

Crown Street Retail Park, Glasgow

Lordship Lane, East Dulwich, London SE22

Poundland said the new branches will open across high streets, shopping centres and retail parks. The expansion will also see the biggest Poundland - an 18,380 square feet store - open in Glasgow in March.

A further 26 branches will open between April and June 2023. Poundland managing director, Barry Williams, said: “We know how customers appreciate the effort we’ve made in the last few years to transform our offer, offering them more of what they want to buy, week-in, week-out.

“That transformation means we have to step up our search for the best locations to bring the best of Poundland to customers across the UK and that’s precisely what we’ll do in 2023.” It comes after Poundland opened a number of new branches last year.

