PowerWash Simulator has announced its latest DLC which will take fans to an iconic pineapple under the sea. Coming this summer, fans will get a chance to take a dive and visit SpongeBob SquarePants in Bikini Bottom.

The SpongeBob crossover DLC was announced on Twitter, which announced the new pack would be released this “summer”. An exact date is yet to be announced but it was revealed the pack would be available on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Playstation 4 and 5 consoles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

No official details have been shared, but a teaser video showed a sneak peak at a grubby Bikini Bottom and brand new power wash nozzle. PowerWash Simulator has already received a couple of free crossovers, including Tomb Raider’s Croft Manor and Final Fantasy 7’s Midgar.

The SpongeBon crossover will be the first in a series of paid DLC packs that were announced by the game’s developer FuturLab in their 2023 content roadmap, last month. FuturLab have said they plan to release one paid Special Pack and one free update each quarter throughout the year.

Most Popular

PowerWash Simulator has announced a new SpongeBob DLC