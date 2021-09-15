Primark pledges to make all its clothing sustainable and ‘affordable for all’

The fashion retailer which prides itself on its affordability now pledging to make sustainable clothing (Photo: Shutterstock)

Primark has committed to making all of its clothes using recycled or sustainably-sourced material by 2030, without a hefty price tag.

The fast-fashion retailer has said it will strengthen the durability of its items so they last longer and design clothes so they can be recylced.

Sustainable clothes at low prices

The pledge comes as part of the retailer’s new sustainability strategy, which pledged to halve its carbon emissions and pursue a living wage for its workers throughout the supply chain.

Some 25 per cent of Primark’s clothes are currently from recycled or sustainably sourced materials, but it is aiming to make all t-shirts with sustainably sourced cotton over the next year.

Primark said changes to its design process will hopefully reduce fashion waste by ensuring garments can be recycled at the end of their life.

The retailer is working with British Charity WRAP (Waste & Resources Action Programme) to draw up new industry guidelines on durability.

Chief executive of Primark, Paul Marchant, said: “We believe that sustainability shouldn’t be priced at a premium that only a minority can afford. Because of who we are, we believe we have the opportunity to make more sustainable fashion choices affordable to all.

“This is a new and exciting chapter in the Primark story. Our ambition is to offer customers the affordable prices they know and love us for, but with products that are made in a way that is better for the planet and the people who make them.

“We know that’s what our customers, and our colleagues, want and expect from us.”

Primark stores will feature promotions of the retailer’s new “How Change Looks” campaign, along with more clothes recycling bins and educating customers on how to lengthen the lifespan of their garments, inclduing sewing tips and guidance on washing practices.