Prince Harry planning a major new Netflix project in Africa without wife Meghan Markle
Prince Harry is reportedly planning a major new Netflix project, but his wife Meghan Markle won’t be involved in the streaming project.
The Duke of Sussex is reportedly visiting Africa as part of a new Netflix documentary. It’s part of the royal couple’s £78 million deal with the world streaming service.
Page Six reports the exact nature of the documentary is not yet known, and Harry cannot move ahead with his plans due to the ongoing Hollywood writers’ strike. A Netflix insider told the publication: “Obviously, Harry has a lot of roots in Africa, and he feels at home there."
Harry previously appeared on Netflix in a documentary with his wife, Meghan Markle, detailing the fallout of the couple’s royal life. The series entitled Meghan & Harry was released late last year and chronicled the pair’s beginnings, life in the spotlight and present-day family life.
News of Harry’s new documentary comes after the Duke and Duchess parted ways with Spotify following their initial one-off episode together before Meghan launched her own podcast - Archetypes. The 12-episode series saw Meghan chat with different celebrity pals, including tennis icon Serena Williams, legendary singer Mariah Carey, and socialite Paris Hilton.