News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Ken Livingstone suffering from Alzheimer’s, family announces
Bank of England announces interest rates will remain at 5.25%
Police officer charged with murder after fatal shooting of Chris Kaba
Rishi Sunak refuses to guarantee HS2 will link Manchester and London
Daniel Khalife pleads not guilty to charge of escaping custody
Musk's Neuralink approved to recruit humans for a brain implant

Historic property with No 1 The Thames address has been snapped up for half the price of average UK house

It was the last gun tower of its kind to be built, constructed to protect Britain against French invasion

Gurj Nanrah
By Gurj Nanrah
Published 21st Sep 2023, 10:51 BST- 3 min read
Updated 21st Sep 2023, 10:53 BST
No1 The Thames, a 168-year-old gun tower, in the mouth of the River Thames in Kent (SWNS)No1 The Thames, a 168-year-old gun tower, in the mouth of the River Thames in Kent (SWNS)
No1 The Thames, a 168-year-old gun tower, in the mouth of the River Thames in Kent (SWNS)

An extremely unique 168-year-old property with the iconic address Number 1 The Thames has been snapped up by a buyer for around half the price of the average UK home.

The old gun tower located at the mouth of the River Thames in Kent was bought by an American buyer after being sold for £159,000, £9,000 over the asking price. The average UK home costs just under £300,000.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Property agent Savills promoted it as a “a unique and peaceful position with far-reaching sea and coastal views".

It is not yet known what the overseas buyer plans to do with the property which can only be accessed at low tide.

Most Popular

    The military building defended the nation during the First and Second World Wars, from the mouth of the River Thames in Kent.

    Auctioneers said the Martello tower-like building, on a spit of land between the River Thames and River Medway, “is a first”.

    No1 The Thames, a 168-year-old gun tower, in the mouth of the River Thames in Kent (SWNS)No1 The Thames, a 168-year-old gun tower, in the mouth of the River Thames in Kent (SWNS)
    No1 The Thames, a 168-year-old gun tower, in the mouth of the River Thames in Kent (SWNS)
    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    The ex-army site is only accessible twice a day, at low tide via a causeway and owners and guests will have to use a boat at any other time.

    It was the last gun tower of its kind to be built, constructed to protect the nearby military dockyards against French invasion.

    Anglo-French tensions ran high in the 1850s and the nation feared a naval attack.

    The tower guarded the key link between the Thames and Medway rivers, which led to Royal Navy Dockyards in Sheerness and Chatham.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    However, artillery technology quickly improved and the construction became obsolete in the mid-19th century, almost immediately after it was completed.

    By the end of the century it was transformed into a defence against raids by fast torpedo boats.

    Decades later it was altered again - new, quick-firing guns were added during World War I and World War II.

    The property off the Isle of Grain, built in 1855 was decommissioned in 1956.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    It is around four-and-a-half miles from the nearest train station of Swale but the buyer needs to spend a large amount to repair and return it to its former glory.

    Savills Auctions Director Jeremy Lamb said the sale is rare adding: “There is always excitement when unusual lots come along as they have a special power to capture the imagination.

    “We’ve had water towers and military sea forts in our sales in the past, but this gun tower is a first. A blank canvas with heaps of history and phenomenal sea views, not to mention its coveted No. 1 the Thames address.

    "Historically, rare lots like this have seen significant interest in our auctions. Last summer the hammer came down on Bull Sand Fort in the Humber Estuary at nearly 10 times guide price after attracting bids from around the world and the year before that we auctioned a water tower in Essex which has since received permission for residential use and a chance to design a once in a lifetime property.”

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    A spokesperson described the potential buy as “atmospheric.”

    They said: “The tower occupies a unique and peaceful position with far-reaching sea and coastal views. The village of Grain is approximately one mile to the west. The tower is atmospheric internally with a series of rooms, exposed brickwork and concrete.

    "Of interest to developers and occupiers, the tower represents a unique opportunity with potential for alternative uses or development subject to the necessary consents.”

    Related topics:PropertyRiver ThamesSavillsSaleEssexHistoryKent