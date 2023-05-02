Princess Charlotte, who is third in line to the throne, was pictured in Windsor just days ahead of the coronation of King Charles III. The daughter of the Prince and Princess of Wales was born in the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital in Paddington, London, at 08:34 on May 2 2015, weighing 8lb 3oz.

Charlotte and her siblings, Prince George and Prince Louis, are expected to be in attendance to watch their grandfather, King Charles III, be crowned on Saturday. During the ceremony, Prince George will be one of eight pages of honour joining a procession through the nave and assisting with the holding of robes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Most Popular

The sibling trio will also be expected on the Buckingham Palace balcony afterwards along with their parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton. The coronation of King Charles III will take place on Saturday, May 6.