SAS Rogue Heroes will be delighted to learn that filming for the second season of the BBC drama series has officially begun.

The BBC has cast new faces Gwilym Lee, Con O’Neill, Mark Rowley and Jack Barton to join Jack O’Connell, Connor Swindells and Sofia Boutella on set.

The Great and Bohemian Rhapsody actor Gwilym Lee is set to play Bill Stirling, David Stirling’s brother and founder of the 2SAS regiment, while Happy Valley and Our Flag Means Death star Con O’Neill will portray a new character named General Montgomery.

Series newcomer Mark Rowley and Jack Barton will appear as SAS members Jock McDiarmid and John Tonkin respectively.

Barton is best-known for his role in the hit Netflix coming-of-age drama Heartstopper. He plays David Nelson, Nick’s (Kit Connor) older brother.

Further new cast members for series two include Paolo De Vita (Anonymous, La Grande Guerra del Salento), Anna Manuelli (Blocco 181, Pezzi unici), Edward Bennett (Industry, Save Me Too) and Matteo Franco.

Series creator, writer and executive producer Steven Knight said: “It’s so good to be back in the wild world of the SAS so soon. The second chapter is even more incredible than the first and we hope to do justice to the brave men and women whose story we are telling.”