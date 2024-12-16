Second-hand romance – half of Northumberland & Tyne & Wear shoppers say pre-loved gifts are the most thoughtful, original and romantic

As gifting season approaches, half (48%) of shoppers in Northumberland & Tyne & Wear say the most thoughtful, original, or romantic presents to give are second-hand, according to a new survey of more than 4,000 UK adults for Amazon by OnePoll.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northumberland & Tyne & Wear shoppers also estimate that 24% of what they already own is pre-loved, while one in four (25%) believe the majority of their purchases will be second hand by 2027.

When it comes to gifting, half (48%) of Northumberland & Tyne & Wear shoppers feel that pre-loved or nearly-new gifts are the most romantic, original, or thoughtful, according to the survey. Almost in five (17%) also believe it feels better for the environment to be gifted something which isn’t brand new.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northumberland & Tyne & Wear shoppers intend to cut down on new purchases by 35% in the next two years, with more than one in three (38%) saying they get more of an endorphin rush finding pre-owned items than buying them new. 32% of Northumberland & Tyne & Wear shoppers think the endorphin rush of buying pre-owned is due to the quality often being as good as buying new, while a further third (32%) feel the rush is because it reduces the impact on the environment.

Northumberland & Tyne & Wear shoppers also estimate that 24% of what they already own is pre-loved

More than half (59%) of Northumberland & Tyne & Wear shoppers are also keen to buy more pre-loved items in the next two years – intending to cut down on their new purchases by 35%. And more than four in 10 (42%) make sure their homes stay clutter-free by following a ‘one-in-one-out’ policy at home - donating or selling items they already own to make way for new possessions.

Richard Griffiths, Site Leader at Amazon in Stockton-on-Tees, said: “It’s great to see people actively planning to purchase non-new items even more in the future. As well as being better for the environment, second-hand items are often more affordable. The second-hand economy is growing quickly, and as Christmas approaches, we expect to see a big uptick in people searching for refurbished or pre-loved items for their friends and family members.”

Right now on Amazon Resale there are savings on quality used smartphones such as the Google Pixel 7, as well as ASUS 27-inch gaming monitors, Skullcandy headphones, and Hot Wheels Monster Truck remote control cars, which make perfect Christmas gifts. Shoppers can also look out for quality returned, refurbished or open-box toys, beauty and sport items, with savings of up to 50% off recommended retail prices.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sam Littlejohn, Head of Returns and Repairs at Amazon, added: “It’s clear that pre-loved and refurbished gifts are celebrated as much for their quality as their uniqueness. This is reflected on our store - with sales of second-hand goods in the UK rising by 15 per cent over the past two years alone.

More than half (59%) of Northumberland & Tyne & Wear shoppers are also keen to buy more pre-loved items in the next two years

“People are finding that such gifts show a level of care and thoughtfulness that stands out, especially at a time when individuality is cherished and people are looking for bargains. As this trend continues, we expect to see it become a staple part of how people think about gifting, adding a new layer of meaning to special occasions."

During Amazon’s Black Friday Week and Cyber Monday holiday shopping event, customers in the UK gave returned products a second chance by shopping through Amazon Resale; with some of the most popular second-hand purchases over the past few weeks including Russell Hobbs Steam and Cleans, Fisher-Price baby projection mobiles, Xbox Series S consoles, and Ultimate Ears speakers.

For out more information about shopping for quality returned, refurbished, and open box products, visit Amazon Resale.