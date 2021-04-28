Self-driving cars may be permitted on UK motorways this year

The department has set out how a vehicle with an automated lane keeping system (ALKS) could legally be used by a driver not paying attention, as long as there is no evidence to "challenge the ability" of it to be used autonomously.

ALKS technology allows a motorist to relinquish control over their vehicle, though they must at all times be prepared to resume driving.

It works by constantly monitoring speed through cameras and sensors, keeping the car a safe distance from others on the road.

The system can also detect "imminent collision risk", carrying out an "emergency manoeuvre" which could involve braking or a change of direction.

The DfT has described the system as "traffic jam chauffeur technology", claiming it could provide a huge boost to safety – with human error “contribut[ing] to over 85 per cent of accidents”,

A consultation has been launched on updates to the Highway Code to ensure autonomous systems are used safely and responsibly.