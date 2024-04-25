Watch dramatic footage of brave shopkeeper with gun pointed at his head fighting back against armed robber
A man has been jailed after carrying out an armed robbery at a local newsagents in southeast London.
Daniel Lee, 43, entered the shop on Shawbrooke Road in Eltham on December 10 2023, where he confronted a man working alone behind the desk with a firearm and demanded money.
CCTV footage shows Lee pointing the gun at the victim’s head, as well as assaulting him with the butt of the gun several times, causing minor injuries.
Lee, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to robbery and possession of a firearm with intent to commit a scheduled offence at Woolwich Crown Court on Friday April 19. He was sentenced to six years and four months in prison.
A Sheriff's Award for Bravery was given to the victim as well as another member of the public who sought to intervene. Detective Constable Seán Keogh, of the Met Police’s Flying Squad, said: “Criminality of this kind spreads terror through communities and can cause long lasting harm and trauma, all for very little personal benefit.
"I hope this sentence reassures the community that the police will identify and remove these offenders from law-abiding society; as well as demonstrating to those who would consider similar actions that they have little to gain, but a lot to lose.”
