Shoppers warned as fake Asda and Morrisons delivery messages circulate

Any scam texts should be forwarded to 7726 (Photo: Shutterstock)

Supermarket shoppers are being warned of fake delivery text messages that are circulating, which attempt to obtain personal details.

Messages seen by the Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI) claim that an Asda or Morrisons order is out for delivery, and includes a link to a bogus website.

The message attempts to dupe recipients into clicking on the link to direct them to a webpage, which supposedly allows them to track their order and view a delivery note.

However, scammers use the links to obtain people’s personal information, which could put their finances at risk, the CTSI has warned.

Circulating scam messages

The fake supermarket messages follow a Royal Mail delivery scam, various bogus banking messages, and a National Insurance number scam which have been circulating.

The scam messages have been on the rise in recent weeks as the coronavirus pandemic has forced people to be more reliant on home deliveries.

CTSI lead officer Katherine Hart said: “Scammers are sending these texts to phone numbers on the off chance that the recipient has placed an order with the particular supermarket.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has led to a greater reliance on home shopping deliveries, making the public more open to falling for this scam than ever before.

“The public should be aware that these campaigns are not limited to the Asda or Morrisons brands, and they may receive messages quoting the names of other major supermarket chains.”

How to report a scam text

Consumers who receive a suspicious text claiming to be from Asda or Morrisons should contact the supermarket to verify it.

Any scam texts should be forwarded to 7726, a free reporting service run by Ofcom.

An Asda spokesman said: “We are aware of a string of scams that are being sent to customers impersonating various different brands, including Asda, through SMS messages.

“We will never ask for any personal information through text messages, and any SMS communication from us does not come from a mobile number.

“We would like to remind our customers that they should never click on suspicious links, but if anyone is unsure about any communication claiming to be from Asda, please contact our customer services team.”