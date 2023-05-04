Singer-songwriter Linda Lewis has died at the age of 72. Her family have announced the news of the British musican’s passing after a career spanning over four decades.

Lewis was known for her impressive five-octave vocal range and sung backing vocals for artists such as David Bowie and Rod Stewart. The singer also enjoyed a successful solo in the 1970s with songs including Rock-A-Doodle-Doo and It’s In His Kiss.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Announcing Linda Lewis’ death on social media, her sister Dee Lewis Clay said “our beloved beautiful sister” had passed away peacefully at her home. Dee Lewis Clay described her sister’s death as “heartbreaking” and has asked for privacy for their family.

Tributes have been paid to the singer, with fellow musician Midge Ure writing on Twitter: “ "Really sad to hear this. I had a massive crush on Linda Lewis. Not A Little Girl Anymore was a great song and beautifully sung by her."

Most Popular

Producer Cat Stevens who worked alongside Linda previously also paid tribute to the singer, tweeting that she was “a good soul-friend and fine artist” with author Lesley-Ann Jones adding : “The closest I ever got to being in a girl group, with these irresistible sisters. RIP, dearest #LindaLewis. May flights of angels sing thee to thy rest.”

Linda Lewis was born Linda Ann Fredricks in West Ham on September 27, 1950 and attended stage school. The singer was often cast in non-speaking television and film roles and appeared in A Taste of Honey and the Beatles film, A Hard Day’s Night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lewis self-taught herself the guitar and keyboard and made her appearance at the first ever Glastonbury Festival in 1970. The singer-songwriter then went on to have four top-40 hits over the next decade.

The singer then worked with David Bowie and sang backing vocals for the Aladdin Sane album before working with Cat Stevens, Joan Armatrading and Jamiroquai. Lewis recently appeared on the James Whale Unleashed show on TalkTV where she performed an acoustic version of Rock-A-Doodle-Doo.

Linda Lewis has died aged 72