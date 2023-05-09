News you can trust since 1877
Sir David Attenborough backs Plantlife’s No Mow campaign to prevent Brits from mowing their lawns - here’s why

Plantlife's annual campaign is calling all garden owners and green space managers to stop mowing their lawns in May.

Ayaan Ali
By Ayaan Ali
Published 9th May 2023, 14:48 BST- 1 min read

Some Brits are making a pledge to stop mowing their lawns this month as part of Plantlife’s annual No Mow May campaign. Environmentalist and broadcaster Sir David Attenborough has backed the crucial movement and urges many to delay cutting the grass in their gardens.

Mowing lawns prevents wildflowers from breeding, pollinating and maintaining a healthy ecosystem. First launched in 2019, the campaign sets out to tackle pollution and lock away atmospheric carbon below ground.

Sir David Attenborough has encouraged many to take a further step forward to delay mowing until at least mid-July to “allow birds and insects to complete their breeding and flowers to set their seed."

On BBC's Wild Isles nature documentary, he said: "Nowhere here is richer in wildflowers and insect pollinators than our traditional hay meadows. Sadly, in the last 60 years, we've lost 97 percent of this precious habitat.

    "But with nature-friendly farming, meadows can be restored to provide a haven for wildlife.It's all about the timing. Delaying mowing until mid-July allows birds and insects to complete their breeding and flowers to set their seed."

    Broadcaster and naturalist David Attenborough (Image: Getty)Broadcaster and naturalist David Attenborough (Image: Getty)
    How to join Plantlife’s No Mow movement

    To join the No Mow May movement, you would simply need to fill out an application form on the Plantlife website. Once a form is completed, you will gain access to the Plantlife Expert Guide to Lawns.

    The guide contains exclusive information such as nature-friendly-mowing tips for the future and how to contribute to the movement.

