A chicken and a pet lizard make up some of the weirdest things left in hotel rooms around the world | Shutterstock

Some of the oddest things left in hotel rooms around the world include a £5m watch, a live chicken – and a rice cooker.

Hotel giant Hotels.com has released its annual Hotel Room Innsights Report, containing surprising stories from more than 400 hotels around the globe.

Staff have also been shocked to find a Rolex watch, a pet lizard and someone’s dentures, after checkout.

The report also revealed some of the more memorable requests made by guests including a bathtub filled with pure Evian water, and room service toast – served completely burned.

Melanie Fish, from Hotels.com, said: “We know hotels inside and out – it's in our name.

“By asking hotels to reveal the secrets behind their most memorable stays, we discovered that these “innsights” have actually inspired services available to guests today.

“From guitar concierges to pet healers, hotels are catering to travellers’ unique demands, which may well become the norm.”

Some other unusual requests made to staff at hotels include a hot dog topped with caviar, and two kilograms of bananas – around 15 individual pieces of fruit.

‘Innsight’ Report reveals the most peculiar room service orders and services

The W hotel in Osaka, Japan, has even installed a ‘Whatever/Whenever’ button so guests can have every whim catered to

And guests at the Viceroy Riviera Maya can make the most of the soap concierge, while those staying at the Kimpton Vero Beach hotel allows travellers to browse and borrow any accessories they may have forgotten from retailer Anthropologie.

In the Four Seasons Hotel Austin, travellers are entitled to make use of its guitar concierge service while on holiday.

Despite efforts like ‘lost and found’ boxes, some hotel staff have gone to the extreme to reunite guests with their possessions.

One hotel hero drove 100 miles to return a passport, another ran several blocks to deliver items before a cruise ship departed, and another travelled four hours to return a forgotten suitcase.

Melanie Fish added: “We understand that every guest has individual needs and preferences, which sometimes translate into unique requests.

“Our report highlights some of the more unusual things our staff have been asked to deal with on a daily basis, as well as lots more interesting insights.

“These include tips on how to get the best room for your stay, which could come in really handy for people looking to book trips soon.”

Some of the most surprising things left in hotel rooms:

€5.7m watch Birkin handbag Rolex watch A chicken A pet lizard Dentures A full leg cast Rice cooker Car tire Blender

Seven bizarre room requests:

An Evian-filled bathtub so a child can bathe in the purest water Customised allergen menu for their pet, ie, gluten free, dairy free, etc Burnt toast A caviar hot dog Fresh goat milk 2kg of bananas A high five from a team member to ensure their room service request was read