Following weeks of controversial build up and coverage, Prince Harry’s book has gone on sale. The book has officially hit shelves following days of leaks.

The book, titled ‘Spare’ in reference to Prince Harry as the second son of King Charles III. The title comes from the phrase “the heir and the spare” with Prince Harry being the spare to his brother, Prince William’s ‘heir’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Spare’ went on sale at midnight, with members of the public queuing overnight to get their hands on it. The lead up to the book’s release has been lined with controversy for the Royal Family.

Criticism of the book started early, with King Charles III’s biographer Catherine Mayer believing it could spell the “beginning of the end” for the monarchy. She said: “It is possibly something that will mark the beginning of the end of the monarchy, and that is what we should discuss.

Most Popular

“It is important, given the lack of trust in the state at the moment and an upsurge in rightwing politics. Members of the royal family have become our proxies for anger about racism, misogyny and wealth. This is, after all, an institution that stands for inequality, so there are huge things at stake.”

Top lines from the pre-release coverage of the book are eye-catching to say the least. These include the Prince describing how he lost his virginity and also claims he was attacked by his brother Prince William.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The memoirs are Prince Harry’s version of events through growing up within the Royal Family and his gradual falling out with them. Other revelations in the book include how he killed 25 Taliban soldiers during his time in the army and how he begged his father, the now King, not to remarry.

This image released by ABC shows Prince Harry, left, during an interview with "Good Morning America" co-host Michael Strahan in Los Angeles

Advertisement Hide Ad