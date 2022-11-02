Strictly Come Dancing Professionals tour 2023: Dates and pro’s confirmed for shows - how to buy tickets
The dates have been revealed for next year’s Strictly Come Dancing Professionals tour along with which pros will feature in the live shows
Some of the world’s best professional dancers will be hitting the road soon. The dates and professional dancers confirmed for the Strictly Come Dancing The Professionals tour 2023.
The current season of Strictly Come Dancing is in full swing, with some labelling it as the best ever. It features a star studded cast featuring the likes of former Arsenal captain Tony Adams and actor Will Mellor.
The tour will span the month of May, kicking off in Hull at the Bonus Arena on May 2. From there, it will travel all over the UK, culminating in Liverpool on May 30.
Strictly’s Creative Director Jason Gilkison said: “It is fantastic to unveil this stellar line-up of much-loved Strictly professional dancers for next year’s tour. We will be dazzling audiences across the country with the dance and choreography at the highest possible standard.
Jason also claims fans will not leave disappointed. He continued “To see these dancers coming together to perform on this scale is a joy for me as a director and Strictly fans are in for a real treat!”
Strictly Come Dancing Professionals tour dates 2023
- 2 May Hull: Bonus Arena 7.30pm
- 3 May Sheffield: Utilita Arena 7.30pm
- 4 May Newcastle: Utilita Arena 7.30pm
- 5 May Aberdeen: P& Live Arena 7.30pm
- 6 May Glasgow: Armadillo 7.30pm
- 7 May Edinburgh: Playhouse 2.30pm & 7.30pm
- 9 May Salford: The Lowry 7.30pm
- 10 May Salford: The Lowry 2.30pm & 7.30pm
- 11 May Blackpool: Opera House 7.30pm
- 12 May York: The Barbican 7.30pm
- 13 May Birmingham: Hippodrome 2.30pm & 7.30pm
- 14 May Birmingham: Hippodrome 2.30pm
- 16 May Oxford: New Theatre 7.30pm
- 17 May Cardiff: Motorpoint Arena 7.30pm
- 18 May Nottingham: Royal Centre 7.30pm
- 19 May London: Palladium 7.30pm
- 20 May London: Palladium 2.30pm & 7.30pm
- 21 May London: Palladium 2.30pm
- 23 May Bournemouth: BIC 7.30pm
- 24 May Plymouth: Pavilions 7.30pm
- 25 May Plymouth: Pavilions 2.30pm & 7.30pm
- 26 May Portsmouth: Guildhall 7.30pm
- 27 May Brighton: Brighton Centre 2.30pm & 7.30pm
- 28 May Brighton: Brighton Centre 2.30pm
- 30 May Liverpool: M&S Bank Arena 7.30pm
Pros taking part in Strictly Come Dancing The Professionals tour 2023
A whole host of professionals showcased on TV every weekend will feature on the tour. They are:
Dianne Buswell - 2018 finalist
Vito Coppola - 11-time Italian Latin American Champion
Carlos Gu - New to Strictly this year
Karen Hauer - 2020 Strictly finalist
Neil Jones - Undefeated four-time British National Champion
Nikita Kuzmin - six-time Italian Latin & Ballroom Champion
Gorka Marquez - 2017 & 2020 Strictly finalist
Luba Mushtuk - four-time Italian Dance Championship winner
Jowita Przystal - Polish Open Latin Champion
Nancy Xu - World Latin Dance Championships Under 21 finalist
Strictly Come Dancing Professionals tour 2023 tickets
Tickets to see the Strictly Come Dancing Professionals tour are not yet on sale. They will go on general sale on Friday, November 4 at 10am from the Strictly The Professionals website.